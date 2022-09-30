Scalise rips Democrats' education agenda: I don't know who they think should be in charge of your kids' lives

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told "Varney & Co." Friday that parents "fed up" with Democrats' "big government socialist" education agenda are going to "win big" in November in their fight to have a say in their children's education in schools.

LARRY KUDLOW: RONALD REAGAN AND BILL BUCKLEY WOULD BE APPALLED AT THIS SOCIALIST ASSAULT ON FREEDOM

STEVE SCALISE: It's perplexing when you watch just how far left these socialist Democrats have moved. But I think inflation, energy costs, border security, and parental involvement in their kids' education are going to be major issues in the November 8th election. And so, you know, we've rolled out our agenda, the commitment to America that shows the country that a Republican House majority would actually address these problems that Democrats have created. But yesterday, we were forced to vote on the floor to say that, geez, if they're given mental health counseling or other kinds of gender identity counseling to your kid in school, shouldn't you as a parent know about it? And every Democrat voted no. I don't know who they think should be in charge of your kids' lives, but I think it's the parents. And you saw this in Virginia with Youngkin's race. You're seeing it all across the country. Parents are fed up. They're going to school board meetings. The Biden administration is calling them domestic terrorists if they dare want to have a role in their kid's education. But the parents are going to win this fight against the big government socialist. But at least now you can see on record who's in support of you having a say in your kids' education, in schools, when they're trying to ram some of this gender garbage and all this other stuff down your throat, and who's standing with the parents and the kids.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: