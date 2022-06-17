Scalise blasts Biden's inflation blame game: Everyone knows his policies did this

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., sounded off on President Biden's inflation blame game during an interview on "Mornings with Maria", Friday, stating that "everyone" knows his policies led to record-high prices.

REP. STEVE SCALISE: This is a disturbing pattern we've seen from President Biden on so many of the problems that he's created that are hurting families is that he just blames everybody else. Maybe they don't have mirrors in the White House, but he's looking around and he's pointing fingers. He's throwing spaghetti at the walls, and nobody is buying it because they're watching his policies destroy so many parts of the fabric of the country. Look at gasoline prices, were over 100% higher than when Joe Biden took office. It's more than double over $5 a gallon. And look at the long list that he's blamed instead of himself for that. It's it was Putin. It was the oil companies. It was the pandemic. He's blamed the refineries. He supported a bill that passed by Speaker Pelosi to allow you to sue your local gas station if you don't like the price.

…

Everyone knows it's Joe Biden's policies that are creating these dramatically higher prices than we're seeing anywhere else. And surely what we paid just two years ago when we had a great, robust energy policy.

