Sen. Chuck Grassley: Biden turned America from independent to 'energy-dependent’

The energy policies of 'this administration' are to blame for high gas prices

During an interview on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast,’ Thursday, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley criticized the Biden administration's energy policies, claiming that if they were to be reversed, America would be able to solve the oil crisis ‘quickly.’ 

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: Gas price increases is all I hear at my town meetings in Iowa. So, why do we have the big increase in gas prices? It's the energy policies of this administration. Don't build pipelines, don't do drilling. Don't do as much fracking. Put more regulations on. Don't lend to energy companies. That's why we have this almost doubling of gas prices. And in one little short while, we went from being an energy independent country to be an energy dependent country. 

So why should we have the president go to Saudi Arabia and ask them to send us more oil when we got it right here ourselves? And we've got the environmental regulations to clean up the environment, and they don't have that in Saudi Arabia, Venezuela. So just reverse those policies that he put in place almost immediately when he became President of the United States. We would turn this thing around very quickly. 

BIDEN BLASTED FOR RAMPING UP ATTACKS ON OIL COMPANIES: 'HE'S AN ARSONIST PRETENDING TO BE A FIREFIGHTER'

