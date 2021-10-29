Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Congress

Scaled-down reconciliation bill still ‘very dangerous’: Rep. Tenney

Democrats continue to negotiate spending package

close
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., argues against the new spending bill even in its decreased form.  video

Scaled down reconciliation bill still ‘very dangerous’: Rep. Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., argues against the new spending bill even in its decreased form. 

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., argued the spending package, even in its new, scaled-down version, is dangerous because it will take power away from the states and will be "federalizing everything" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: I'm grateful that this deal did not pass because even the scaled-down version of the reconciliation package is very dangerous. And the infrastructure package -- which I cannot understand how any Republican is supporting this package -- it is a disaster. It is about implementing the Green New Deal, putting the framework in place for the Green New Deal, and it's just a matter of inserting the money later. And I'm really concerned about that. 

… 

We have paid family leave in New York. What they want to do is completely turn this over into a federal program. So federalizing everything. 

But this is the problem. It's all federalization of our communities and our state, and we have no power left. It's the central theme. 

PELOSI PUSHES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE, BUT PROGRESSIVES SAY BIDEN FRAMEWORK NOT ENOUGH

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:  

close
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., provides insight into border issues, as well as spending and infrastructure negotiations on Capitol Hill.  video

Rep. Tenney on spending, border crisis, infrastructure

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., provides insight into border issues, as well as spending and infrastructure negotiations on Capitol Hill. 


 