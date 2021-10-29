Scaled-down reconciliation bill still ‘very dangerous’: Rep. Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., argued the spending package, even in its new, scaled-down version, is dangerous because it will take power away from the states and will be "federalizing everything" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: I'm grateful that this deal did not pass because even the scaled-down version of the reconciliation package is very dangerous. And the infrastructure package -- which I cannot understand how any Republican is supporting this package -- it is a disaster. It is about implementing the Green New Deal, putting the framework in place for the Green New Deal, and it's just a matter of inserting the money later. And I'm really concerned about that.

We have paid family leave in New York. What they want to do is completely turn this over into a federal program. So federalizing everything.

But this is the problem. It's all federalization of our communities and our state, and we have no power left. It's the central theme.

