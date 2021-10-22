Biden Treasury nominee Omarova was member of Marxist Facebook as recently as 2019, post indicates

Saule Omarova, President Biden's pick to be the comptroller of the currency within the Treasury Department, appears to have joined a Facebook group for Marxist and socialist discussion in 2019, according to a post in the group called "Marxist Analysis and Policy."

This week, the right-leaning American Accountability Foundation first resurfaced a 2019 post from the public Facebook group. A member posted, "Let's welcome our newest members: Saule Omarova."

The post links to a Facebook account that's been in operation since at least 2017 with a profile picture that appears to be of Omarova. The account's profile picture has 85 visible likes and 14 visible comments, some of which appear to be from people who would reasonably run in the same social circles as Omarova. Those include a University of Minnesota law professor and a Cornell engineering professor.

The White House announced that it is nominating Omarova – a Cornell law professor – to run the key post that regulates national banks last month. Since then, Omarova has drawn harsh scrutiny for her past comments that were very hostile toward the financial services industry. She's also been attacked over her Moscow State University thesis about Marxism, which Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is demanding that she turn over to the Banking Committee.

Omarova previously worked in the Treasury Department under former President George W. Bush and has a history in private law practice.

BIDEN COMPTROLLER PICK SAULE OMAROVA REFUSES TO TURN OVER MOSCOW STATE UNIVERSITY THESIS ON MARXISM

FOX Business sent messages to both Omarova and the White House requesting confirmation that the Facebook account is authentic, and asking for comment. Neither responded.

The Facebook group's description states that it is for socialism and against capitalism.

"This Marxist group is a platform for analysis,policy (sic) and polemics from the perspectives of a diverse range of Socialist and anti-capitalist views," it says. "We are against exploitation,inequality,racial (sic) discrimination and ecological destruction at the core of Capitalist social relations. The working class has the potential and the ability to change Capitalism and in the process change itself. Only working people,by (sic) their own efforts, can free themselves from Capitalism. We stand for the self emancipation of the working class and Socialism."

The group's rules say, "No personal abuse will be allowed. Nor will racist or fascist comments be tolerated. Support for the Tory party is not acceptable. A culture of diverse Marxist, Socialist and radical views is the framework for the group."

BIDEN NOMINEE SAULE OMAROVA CALLS FINANCIAL SERVICES ‘QUINTESSENTIAL A------ INDUSTRY’

The posts in the group appear to indicate that it is a forum for serious ideological discussion, and not a parody forum. A post in the group from Oct. 19 promotes a lecture by a Dublin City University professor about "A Marxist Narrative, From Marx and Engels to COVID-19."

Older posts include the "ACAB" (All Cops are Bastards) slogan, and celebrate the 2020 Seattle autonomous zone protest as at the center of the battle for socialism.

"Seattle emerged once again as the center of anti-capitalist mobilizations," one poster wrote. "The protestors occupied 6 blocks, and declared them to be police-free areas. They operate like a ‘soviet’ with many radical anti-police, and anti-capitalist speeches."

The poster added: "The radicalization of the youth and young workers in Seattle is very important. It shows a way for the protests in the rest of the country. This is one of these times that the masses radicalize very fast, and they are open for revolutionary socialist alternatives to the decaying capitalism."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Omarova notably does not appear to have any posts currently live in the Facebook group.

American Accountability Foundation Founder Tom Jones said Omarova's relatively recent membership in the Marxist Facebook group should undermine any attempt by the nominee to distance herself from past Marxist writings.

"The group post and the membership is important because I think at some point she's gonna come out and say, ‘Well, you know, the Marxist thing is not really a thing for me anymore, I’m just a financial regulator,'" Jones said. "I think this reinforces that her past of being a Marxist scholar in the Soviet Union has continued."