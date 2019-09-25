Sarah Sanders: Dems' impeachment plans will only get Trump re-elected

Democrats have “so much egg on their face right now” because of their impeachment proceedings, according to FOX News contributor and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Continue Reading Below

Sanders spoke with FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on Wednesday following President Trump’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly where he addressed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s formal impeachment inquiry.

"Calling for impeachment over this may be one of the dumbest and most embarrassing political moves we've seen," Sanders said.

She said it’s clear the Democrats are too focused on tearing the president down and not focused enough on building the country up -- and it will hurt them in the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Advertisement

“[Democrats] may need to file for an income contribution to the president's campaign because all this is doing is helping get him re-elected,” Sanders said.