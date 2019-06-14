Mike Huckabee: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor 'could happen'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told FOX Business he won’t rule out the possibility of his daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, advancing her political aspirations.

“I have no idea,” he said on “Varney & Co.” Friday when asked if Sanders intends to run for Arkansas governor. “It could happen. I tell you this it’s the greatest job in the world.”

President Trump encouraged Sanders to run for political office, after announcing she was leaving her post at the end of the month.

“If we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansas, I think she’ll do very well,” the president told reporters on Thursday. “I am trying to get her to do that.”

Sanders has served in the White House since Trump took office. She took over the role of press secretary after Sean Spicer left the position, and has been there for about two years.

Huckabee told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that his daughter’s fondness for the president and his family made the decision to leave the White House difficult.

“It’s been hard for her to make this decision, because she loved the job, loved every bit of it, and she loves the president,” he said.

Sanders was under a great level of personal and professional scrutiny by some in the mainstream media and members of Congress during her White House tenure, Huckabee said. He added that Sanders learned at an early age how to handle the brutality of politics while growing up in the governor’s mansion in Arkansas.

“She is probably one of the most, I guess, unflappable people I know,” he said. “And one thing that she has that I think it’s a great quality, she never takes it personally. It rolls right off of her.”