Musk labels key Trump aide 'a snake' as White House feud simmers

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday lashed out at a key aide to President Donald Trump who was rumored to have played a role in contributing to the feud that broke out between the CEO and the president.

Musk responded to a report by the New York Post that said Sergio Gor, who serves as the director of presidential personnel at the White House, has not yet submitted the paperwork required for him to obtain a permanent security clearance.

"He's a snake," Musk wrote in a post on X responding to the story.

The public feud between Musk and Trump began after Gor allegedly persuaded the president to rescind the nomination of Jared Isaacman to lead NASA prior to his confirmation by the Senate over his past donations to Democrats. Isaacman is a personal friend of SpaceX CEO Musk .

After Isaacman's nomination was pulled, Musk ramped up his criticism of the "one big, beautiful bill" that the Trump administration and congressional Republicans are hoping to advance, calling the tax cut and spending package a "disgusting abomination" over its deficit impact, undercutting the work of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Those criticisms and Musk's calls for Congress to "kill the bill" escalated into a public war of words between Musk and Trump as the two traded personal barbs through interviews and over their respective social media platforms.

The feud has since de-escalated, as Musk expressed regret over his comments, saying they "went too far," and Trump took a more conciliatory tone in subsequent interviews.

A White House official emphasized to FOX Business that President Trump made the final decision to pull Isaacman's nomination and directed Gor to carry it out as part of his role as the director of the presidential personnel office.

The administration has also signaled support for Gor amid the public scrutiny.

Earlier this month, Trump said that Gor had done a "great job" during an event at the White House.

"Sergio is a vital member of the team, and he has helped President Trump put together an Administration that is second to none," said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung amid the controversy over Gor's alleged role in the feud between Trump and Musk.