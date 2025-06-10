DOGE hails $263M savings from nixed contracts, including FM in Zambia and executive coaching

The Department of Government Efficiency announced in a Monday post on X that agencies had recently nixed "111 wasteful contracts," resulting in millions of dollars in savings.

"Great work by agencies over the last three days terminating 111 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $790M and savings of $263M," the post on X noted, before going on to give a couple of examples.

The post indicates the canceled contracts included $21,000 for an executive coaching program for the Energy Department and $480,000 for U.S. Agency for Global Media "FM operations and maintenance" in Lusaka, Zambia.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Agency for Global Media for comment, but did not receive responses by the time of publication.

The Trump administration's DOGE effort seeks to tackle government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Elon Musk, who has stepped down from spearheading the DOGE effort, traded jabs with President Donald Trump during a public feud last week.

But the tensions appear to have thawed between the two men.

Musk tweeted the heart emoji on Monday in response to a video clip in which Trump said he wished Musk "very well."