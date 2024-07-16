Sales of JD Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy' memoir spike after Trump picks senator as running mate

Sales of JD Vance's memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" spiked after former President Trump picked the Ohio senator to be his running mate on the Republican ticket in 2024.

The "Amazon Best Sellers" list for books on Tuesday showed the paperback version of the memoir in the top spot. In second place was a hardcover copy of "Hillbilly Elegy."

The book posted a massive jump in its position on the Amazon ranking in a matter of hours on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Vance’s memoir also appeared Tuesday at the top of Amazon’s "Movers & Shakers in Books" list, with the e-commerce giant reporting a 2.6 million percent spike in a paperback edition of the book’s sales ranking in the past 24 hours.

Another bookseller, Books-A-Million, listed "Hillybilly Elegy" among the books included in the "Trending Now: Today’s Top Sellers" category on its website.

Vance’s book received a mention Monday as Trump picked the Ohio senator as his running mate and highlighted various aspects of his background. It was first released in 2016 and became a film about four years later.

"J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our country," the former president said on Truth Social.

The "Hillbilly Elegy" movie has also seen renewed attention since Vance became Trump’s vice presidential pick. As of Tuesday, it was No. 6 on Netflix’s "Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today."

Trump was officially nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate on Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

