Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Sales of JD Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy' memoir spike after Trump picks senator as running mate

The film adaptation of 'Hillbilly Elegy' is trending on Netflix

close
'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney argues JD Vance represents the future of the Republican Party. video

Stuart Varney: JD Vance's youth was on display at the Republican National Convention

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney argues JD Vance represents the future of the Republican Party.

Sales of JD Vance's memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" spiked after former President Trump picked the Ohio senator to be his running mate on the Republican ticket in 2024.

The "Amazon Best Sellers" list for books on Tuesday showed the paperback version of the memoir in the top spot. In second place was a hardcover copy of "Hillbilly Elegy."

The book posted a massive jump in its position on the Amazon ranking in a matter of hours on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance

"Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis" by J.D. Vance (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Vance’s memoir also appeared Tuesday at the top of Amazon’s "Movers & Shakers in Books" list, with the e-commerce giant reporting a 2.6 million percent spike in a paperback edition of the book’s sales ranking in the past 24 hours.

TRUMP VP PICK SEN JD VANCE HAS NETFLIX MOVIE ABOUT HIS LIFE

Another bookseller, Books-A-Million, listed "Hillybilly Elegy" among the books included in the "Trending Now: Today’s Top Sellers" category on its website.

Vance’s book received a mention Monday as Trump picked the Ohio senator as his running mate and highlighted various aspects of his background. It was first released in 2016 and became a film about four years later. 

JD Vance

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, addresses the conservative Turning Point People's Convention on June 16, 2024, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our country," the former president said on Truth Social.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 193.02 +0.30 +0.16%
NFLX NETFLIX INC. 656.32 -0.13 -0.02%

TRUMP, JD VANCE AND STOCK MARKET MOMENTUM: HERE'S WHY

The "Hillbilly Elegy" movie has also seen renewed attention since Vance became Trump’s vice presidential pick. As of Tuesday, it was No. 6 on Netflix’s "Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today." 

JD Vance Donald Trump

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, (L) shakes hands with former President Trump during an event at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump was officially nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate on Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

TRUMP VP PICK JD VANCE: WHAT ARE HIS VIEWS ON TAXES, DEFICITS, ENTITLEMENTS?