Ryanair CEO rips Trump as a 'liar' who is 'historically wrong'

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary lambasted President Donald Trump as a "liar" who is "historically wrong" on issues, according to Politico.

"I think Trump is historically wrong on Ukraine and on Russia. He’s historically wrong on tariffs," the airline CEO said, according to the outlet.

The Trump administration has been attempting to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The U.S. president has made tariffs a key plank of his administration.

O'Leary, who is Irish, suggested that if he were American, he would be "a natural Republican," he reportedly told Politico in an interview.

But he did not mince words in criticizing the United States' Republican president.

"I don’t have any faith or trust in Trump, who has proven himself to be again and again a liar," O'Leary said, according to the outlet.

Ryanair does not offer flights in the U.S.