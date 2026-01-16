Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Ryanair CEO rips Trump as a 'liar' who is 'historically wrong'

Irishman Michael O'Leary, Ryanair's CEO, did not mince words when criticizing President Donald Trump

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary lambasted President Donald Trump as a "liar" who is "historically wrong" on issues, according to Politico.

"I think Trump is historically wrong on Ukraine and on Russia. He’s historically wrong on tariffs," the airline CEO said, according to the outlet.

The Trump administration has been attempting to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair Holdings Plc, during a news conference in London Aug. 27, 2025.  (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The U.S. president has made tariffs a key plank of his administration.

O'Leary, who is Irish, suggested that if he were American, he would be "a natural Republican," he reportedly told Politico in an interview.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Great, Historic Investment in Rural Health Roundtable" in the East Room of the White House Jan. 16, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

But he did not mince words in criticizing the United States' Republican president.

"I don’t have any faith or trust in Trump, who has proven himself to be again and again a liar," O'Leary said, according to the outlet.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary gives a news conference at Ryanair's headquarters Oct. 8, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ryanair does not offer flights in the U.S.