No REAL ID? TSA to charge travelers at airports $45 beginning in February

Travelers who show up at airport security without a REAL ID will soon have a new backup option, but it will come at a cost.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday it will begin rolling out its new ConfirmID program Feb. 1, allowing passengers without a REAL ID, passport or other acceptable identification to attempt to proceed through security for a $45 fee.

Under the program, TSA will conduct additional identity verification in an attempt to confirm a traveler’s identity. However, clearance is not guaranteed, the agency warned.

"TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly," Adam Stahl, the senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for TSA, said in a statement. "Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process."

Passengers using ConfirmID should expect extra identity verification, additional screening and possible delays, the agency noted.

Travelers who arrive at TSA checkpoints without acceptable ID and have not already paid the fee will face additional delays and may risk missing their flights, according to the TSA.

"To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport," Stahl said.

The $45 fee is designed to ensure that travelers who fail to comply with identification requirements, rather than taxpayers, cover the cost of additional screening, according to Stahl.

The REAL ID requirement, which applies to all U.S. air travelers 18 and older, took effect in May.

REAL IDs have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner, the TSA said.

Acceptable alternatives include U.S. passports, passport cards, state-issued enhanced driver’s licenses, certain mobile driver’s licenses and other TSA-approved documents, according to the agency's website.

More information about the ConfirmID program is available at TSA's website.

The TSA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.