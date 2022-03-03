Russia’s going to ‘keep pushing forward’ with invasion, will get ‘worse’: Richard Boucher

Former Ambassador to Cyprus Richard Boucher told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," Thursday that Russia is going to "keep pushing" with the Ukraine invasion, and it will only "get worse."

RICHARD BOUCHER: I think the Russians are going to keep pushing forward, and if you look at what they did in Chechnya and Syria, when they can't make the quick military progress that they hope for, they start indiscriminately sending missiles out and killing people… unfortunately, I think it's going to get worse.

…

I think we can keep pushing on the sanctions, keep finding areas that we can block off… sort of flow out the sides that we can stop, but we can also prepare ourselves a lot better for the long term by doing things like enhancing our capacity to export LNG to Europe. So in the long term, Putin doesn't have the leverage that he has now.

