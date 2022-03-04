Russian oil imports to US ‘stained with Ukrainian blood,' says Rep. Nancy Mace

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace slammed Biden for continuing to import Russian oil to the U.S., arguing every crisis the U.S. is facing is a direct result of Biden's policies.

OIL PRICES RISE AS ESCALATING UKRAINE CONFLICT RAISES SUPPLY CONCERNS

REP. NANCY MACE: 600,000 barrels of oil a day we import from Russia, and every single one of those barrels today is stained with Ukrainian blood. And I felt encouraged earlier this week when I saw the administration was looking at it and then discouraged, of course, this morning when I read reports that they were not interested in that. Vladimir Putin has done one thing he's brought Republicans and Democrats together. We all are encouraging the White House and President Biden to ban the imports of Russian oil. We don't want this. Nancy Pelosi doesn't want it. In fact, when I landed from D.C. back home today, I met a man in the parking lot, and as I was getting dinner last night, a Democrat. He is just as furious with President Biden and what's going on through Ukraine and Russian oil and everything else as Republicans are. This is bringing our country together. We've got to do something about it. And in fact, even that gentleman recognizes that every crisis our country is facing today is a direct result of President Biden's policies. And he left the door wide open for this to happen based on the results and how he exited from Afghanistan. This would have never happened under President Trump, and now we're seeing oil prices as high as it's been in 2014 when Obama was president and Biden was vice president. This is troubling for Americans on both sides of the aisle.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: