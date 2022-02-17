Russian invasion of Ukraine will have a dramatic impact on global energy prices: Sen. Marco Rubio

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., argued that if Russia invades Ukraine, it could have a devastating impact on global energy prices, in addition to the current inflation crisis that is plaguing countries around the world.

MARCO RUBIO: What's great about the modern era? It's something brand new is the commercial imagery satellites from companies, not even from American intelligence companies. It's out there to see. You can see everything that's happening. You can't hide anywhere in the world anymore, and it's pretty clear that they continue to amass and increase the number of troops in both Belarus, Ukraine, Crimea, in addition to the fact that they're conducting these massive military exercises. So there's no doubt about that. And in my mind, you already see this morning all of the propaganda units of Putin's government are putting out there these narratives to set a pretext right. They're claiming that they're being attacked, that Ukraine is about to actually attack and things of this nature. So it's all lining up. Ultimately, the decision is up to Vladimir Putin, what he's going to do. No one can tell you exactly what he's going to do. I can tell you what I believe. I believe he's going to do something and why we should care about it is because I think this is going to have a dramatic impact on global energy prices. Even if we weren't involved, it would. And that, of course, is a baseline cost, as you know, that then adds to the cost of everything else at a time when we already have runaway hyperinflation. So I think one more thing that points to why Biden's made a terrible mistake in harming America's domestic energy capabilities, which would make us less dependent on these global markets in the long term.

