Russian airliners still welcome in Canadian airspace despite Ukraine invasion

Canadian officials say the country's skies remain open for Russian airliners to fly through, according to a report.

Several European countries, meanwhile, have shut their airspace in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Globe and Mail of Canada reported

"At this time, Canada’s airspace remains open to Russian carriers. However, the department is actively monitoring the current situation and working closely with key allies, including the United States," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra’s office said in a statement.

Russian carrier Aeroflot passes through Canadian airspace several times a day on the way to the U.S. and other destinations.

This week, the United Kingdom suspended Aeroflot’s foreign carrier permit with other European nations following suit by closing their airspace to Russian passenger planes.

Russia responded by banning commercial flights from the U.K., Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada would sanction Russia President Vladimir Putin, along with other top Kremlin figures in response to the attack on Ukraine.

Canada also supports the removal of Russia from SWIFT, the digital payment and messaging network that connects thousands of banks worldwide.