Russia sanctions will have ‘boomerang’ effect on Europe: Fmr Assistant Secretary of State

Former George W. Bush Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles cautioned against U.S. sanctions on Russia, arguing there will likely be a territorial, economic and diplomatic "boomerang" effect. His comments came minutes before Biden announced new sanctions on Russia Thursday.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES FURTHER ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

ROBERT CHARLES: What people are not remembering is that Europe right now gets about 30% of their oil and about 40% of their natural gas from Russia… There are early rumored reports they are already beginning to turn energy off at times for pieces of Europe.

If you throw sanctions on the oil sector, you will get a form of counter - set of sanctions that punish Western Europe and the rest of Eastern Europe. This is like two people locked in a death fight because ultimately, if we are too tough on them, it will hurt. It will hurt Western Europe. And by the way, that goes for SWIFT, too. It has a boomerang effect.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW