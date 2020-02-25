How much is George W. Bush worth?

Before he entered the political realm, George W. Bush was a successful businessman, earning millions of dollars in the Texas oil industry and from a Major League Baseball team.

Bush, who served as the country’s 43rd president from 2001 to 2009, has continued to build on that fortune since he exited the Oval Office.

He’s capitalized on the Oval Office with tens of millions of dollars in speaking fees and a book deal (in 2010, he published the book "Decision Points") since he left the White House. At his peak, Bush was worth close to $40 million.

While in office, presidents receive a $400,000 salary; in 2014, Bush received a pension worth more than $200,000, in accordance with the Former President Act, according to the Congressional Research Service.

All told, that same year, the General Services Administration, a government management agency, allotted Bush nearly $1.3 million in pension and allowance. At the time, that was the largest amount of the living ex-presidents. Bill Clinton is next at $950,000.

That money does not include the total spent on Secret Service protection, which is not disclosed.

In the years since his presidency, at age 62, Bush retired to Texas with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush. He also left office with a dismal 33 percent approval rating, according to the University of Virginia’s nonpartisan affiliate the Miller Center, which specializes in political history.