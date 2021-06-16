Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Russia critic argues Biden, Putin meeting should've never happened

Biden holds first meeting as POTUS with Putin in Geneva

close
Hermitage Capital CEO Bill Browder suggests the Biden-Putin summit gives Putin the same power and influence as free world leaders. video

Putin critic Bill Browder argues Biden meeting should've never happened

Hermitage Capital CEO Bill Browder suggests the Biden-Putin summit gives Putin the same power and influence as free world leaders.

Hermitage Capital CEO Bill Browder, a London-based investor and vocal Russia critic, used his experience dealing with Vladimir Putin to argue that the summit with President Biden should have never happened. Browder said the meeting gives the Russian president the same platform and influence as free world leaders on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

BILL BROWDER: We're in a situation where Vladimir Putin has become a global menace. He's taken over neighboring countries. He's shot down aircraft. He's cheated in the Olympics. He's hacked our computers. He's taken American hostages. He's put bounties out on American soldiers in Afghanistan. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

We're in a situation where this man is a global criminal. And I can only imagine, I can only hope that President Biden will go there and tell him, in no uncertain terms, that there will be consequences if he carries on.

I was the largest foreign investor in Russia. I was an anti-corruption activist by exposing corruption, as you can imagine, I was exposing Vladimir Putin. I was expelled from the country. My offices were raided and my documents were taken. My companies were stolen. And a young lawyer named Sergei Magnitsky investigated the whole story…

He was then arrested, tortured for 358 days and killed on November 16, 2009. And since then, I've made it my mission to hold the people who killed him to account.

Putin has already gotten what he wants from this meeting, which is to have this meeting. So, you know, we've just gone through this list of terrible stuff done, and there should not be a summit. 

U.S. MUST SHOW RUSSIA THERE WILL BE ‘COSTS’ IF CYBERATTACKS CONTINUE: IAN BREMMER

I mean, by giving him a summit, it puts him at the same place as the most powerful person in the free world, the U.S. president. And that elevates him to a level of authority and respectability among his own supporters that is a gift to him that he shouldn't be getting. 

But now that we're having this summit, I guess the main purpose of this summit, given that it's happening, is to not elevate him any further. And that should be to show him and to tell him, in no uncertain terms, that there's red lines everywhere and if he crosses them, there'll be serious and painful consequences.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Hermitage CEO Bill Browder argues Biden must take a tough stand in negotiations with Russian president Vladimir Putin. video

Putin critic Bill Browder says Biden must take 'very tough stand' on Russia

Hermitage CEO Bill Browder argues Biden must take a tough stand in negotiations with Russian president Vladimir Putin.