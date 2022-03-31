Russia, China have ‘very dangerous’ partnership, expert warns

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, argued on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday that Russia and China’s "bromance" is "very dangerous" amid the war in Ukraine.

MARK CLIFFORD: This is a very dangerous friendship. You've got a bromance going between the two most dangerous guys in the world and the meeting yesterday…with the Russian foreign minister, the Chinese foreign minister, just deepen that relationship. This isn't a one-night stand. This is… two very dangerous dudes who are deepening their relationship… It's clear that China doesn't want to be completely forward and transparent with its support of Russia. But if China weren't supporting Russia, this war in Ukraine would be over a lot quicker.

