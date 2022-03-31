Expand / Collapse search
Russia, China have ‘very dangerous’ partnership, expert warns

There's a 'bromance' between the 'two most dangerous guys in the world,' Mark Clifford warns

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, argues that Russia and China’s ‘bromance’ is ‘very dangerous.’  video

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, argues that Russia and China’s ‘bromance’ is ‘very dangerous.’ 

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, argued on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday that Russia and China’s "bromance" is "very dangerous" amid the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting in Beijing. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MARK CLIFFORD: This is a very dangerous friendship. You've got a bromance going between the two most dangerous guys in the world and the meeting yesterday…with the Russian foreign minister, the Chinese foreign minister, just deepen that relationship. This isn't a one-night stand. This is… two very dangerous dudes who are deepening their relationship… It's clear that China doesn't want to be completely forward and transparent with its support of Russia. But if China weren't supporting Russia, this war in Ukraine would be over a lot quicker. 

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, provides insight into how Russia and China’s relationship impacts the U.S. amid the war in Ukraine. video

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, provides insight into how Russia and China’s relationship impacts the U.S. amid the war in Ukraine.