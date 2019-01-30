Romney ‘grandstanding’ another example of Washington dysfunction: Chris Christie

Just days before being sworn into Senate, Mitt Romney ripped President Trump in a editorial in The Washington Post, saying that he “has not risen to the mantle of the office.” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said this is another example of politics adding to government dysfunction.

“There’s no excuse for it and it’s just him grandstanding,” Christie told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “And listen people who know Mitt, unfortunately, he never got over losing in 2012, and you know that kind of thing is you know what’s going on in Washington right now which is why we are so dysfunctional.”

Christie was considered a leader in the Republican Party in the run up to the 2012 presidential election and blamed for Romney’s shortfall after he was seen publically hugging Barack Obama after Hurricane Sandy.

However, Christie's own description of what happened is very different from others perceptions.

“President Obama came in two days after Hurricane Sandy which hit on the Monday 8 days before the election and I greeted him at Air Force One,” he said. “I put my hand out, I shook his hand, and he took his hand and tapped my shoulder—that was the hug—him tapping my shoulder.”

Christie said he was just trying to make good after the destruction from Hurricane Sandy, the second worst natural disaster in American history, which annihilated 365 thousand homes in New Jersey alone.

“The president came to survey the damage and to offer his help and as governor I put my citizens before any politics… of course we needed the money for our state—we had to rebuild,” he said.

But Christie said while Obama was touring the state, the Romney camp turned down his offer to help in the recovery.

“So if anybody lost the election for Mitt Romney – it was Mitt Romney who didn’t come to New Jersey and show the people of New Jersey and more importantly the people of the country that he cared about the people that were suffering there,” he said.