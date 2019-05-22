Brigadier Gen. Anthony Tata outlines what it would take to work out a deal with Iran

Retired Brigadier General Anthony Tata outlined what the United States needs to see from Iran in order to return to the negotiating table and work out a deal.

“Stop supporting Hezbollah, stop supporting Hamas, stop supporting terrorists in Venezuela, back off from the support of terrorism in Yemen and become a peace-loving nation,” Tata told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on Tuesday.

However, he cautioned that such expectations from Iran may be a farfetched with the current radical regime that is in charge.

The Trump Administration is working to calm the escalated between Tehran and Washington D.C. in recent weeks after the Pentagon dispatched a number of military assets to the region in response to what it called an increasing threat from Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said, “Our biggest focus at this point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation. We do not want the situation to escalate. This is about deterrence, not about war.”

But Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appeared to dismiss the prospect of talks with the Trump administration, saying Tuesday, that the situation between the two nations is “not suitable” for diplomacy.

The comments come as the U.S. has tightened financial pressure on Iran through sanctions, which Rouhani slammed as an “economic war” on his nation.