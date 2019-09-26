Search

Trump says markets would 'crash' if he were impeached

Stocks hit session lows after Pelosi calls for impeachment inquiry

Former senior advisor to President George W. Bush Karl Rove discusses Speaker Pelosi's impeachment inquiry and 2020 Democratic candidates.

President Trump said Thursday stock markets would “crash” if he were to be impeached.

“If they actually did this the markets would crash,” he tweeted Thursday morning. “Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t!”

The president was reacting to a tweet of a Wednesday segment from FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” in which Karl Rove, who served as a senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, discussed the impact of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s formal impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry against Trump on Tuesday that focuses partly on whether he abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine former Vice President Biden and help his own reelection effort. Pelosi said Tuesday such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared, "No one is above the law."

Major stock indexes slid Tuesday after Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry, prompting speculation that political turmoil would undermine business-friendly initiatives from the White House.