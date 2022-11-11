Republicans blaming Trump for election results ‘moving way too quick,’ Mercedes Schlapp says

Republicans placing blame on former President Donald Trump for lackluster results in the 2022 midterm elections may have acted too quickly, according to CPAC Senior Fellow Mercedes Schlapp.

"I think everyone's moving way too quick to put the blame on Donald Trump. There's a lot of blame to go around," Schlapp said on "Varney & Co." Friday. "At the end of the day, what we do know is we will accomplish the goal of firing Pelosi. That's a big step in the right direction."

Her comments come on the heels of Trump questioning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ "loyalty and class" in a Truth Social post – and again using the moniker Ron "DeSanctimonious."

Tensions between Trump and DeSantis seem to be rising after the former president additionally called him an "average" Republican governor and accused DeSantis of "playing games."

"Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games! The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future. Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer," Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday.

"The reality is, is you got to let the people decide. People are going to have their opinions following this past election," Schlapp told host Stuart Varney. "I think it's good for our process to have Donald Trump run."

Schlapp also encouraged other Republican leaders to consider a presidential bid in 2024, noting a growth of the GOP in states like Texas, Ohio and Florida.

"At the end of the moment, we will trust the American people. We will trust the GOP voters to make the right decision for the Republican Party," the CPAC senior fellow said.

Other conservative figures, like Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, have indicated it’s time for Trump to step down from his pedestal after his backing efforts of some midterm election candidates proved to be lackluster.

"A true leader understands that it's time to step off the stage. And the voters have given us that very clear message," Lt. Gov. Sears said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday. "I could not support him. We have a clear mission and it is time to move on."

A GOP congressman spoke on the condition of anonymity to Fox News Digital Friday, saying he believes Trump impacted the election and that Americans are trying to "get away from the drama" and back to business addressing the country’s "real needs."

"Trump’s tenure, whether deserved or not, has been marked by drama and controversy," the congressman had said. "I think it is the sentiment now of a large number of Americans, both Republican and Democrat, to get away from the drama and get back to the business of the country and its real needs: fighting inflation, combating crime, and getting control of the southern border."

Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz also expressed similar sentiments about Trump’s commentary, telling Varney on Monday that Floridians are "really mad" at the former president.

"It's interesting because I think both men are pretty well-liked in the conservative movement. But I've heard that so many people, since that comment, say that they really didn't like that Trump did that," Markowicz noted.

The columnist believes many of her fellow Florida constituents feel the president should have waited until after the midterms to come after his potential 2024 Republican opponent.

"This was a few days before the gubernatorial election in Florida. And even Trump super-fans were really mad about this that I spoke to," Markowicz said. "They just really didn't like it. Like, wait till this election's over and then go after each other. That would be fair."

For now, Schlapp’s focus is staying on the remaining uncalled midterm election results, while fundraising and getting the vote out for Georgia’s runoff election on December 6.

"It really is about the unification of the Republican Party and bringing along those independent voters that do not feel comfortable with where the Democrats and Biden are taking this country," Schlapp said."

