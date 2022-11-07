Florida 'really mad' Trump mocked DeSantis: Markowicz

After former President Donald Trump mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a Pennsylvania rally last week, calling the governor "Ron DeSanctimonious," Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz told "Varney & Co.," Monday, that her fellow Floridians are "really mad" at Trump's commentary, and believe the president should have waited until after the midterms to come after his potential 2024 Republican opponent.

KAROL MARKOWICZ: It's interesting because I think both men are pretty well-liked in the conservative movement. But I've heard that so many people, since that comment, say that they really didn't like that Trump did that. It wasn't just that he came after DeSantis.

Look, everybody knows if there's a presidential campaign against the two men, they're going to go after each other. That makes a lot of sense. But this was a few days before the gubernatorial election in Florida. And even Trump super-fans were really mad about this that I spoke to. They just really didn't like it. Like, wait till this election's over and then go after each other. That would be fair.