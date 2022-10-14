Republicans inching closer to 'wave election' in November, former Clinton pollster says

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Fox News contributor Mark Penn, a former top adviser to the Clintons, argued the latest midterm polls show voters who just vote on the issues are tipping the scales in favor of Republican candidates.

MARK PENN: Some Republicans came out, who were vulnerable, didn't see them as qualified, and weren't as well known. You know that everybody in the planet is watching what's happening in Pennsylvania and in Georgia. And in that, Warnock seems to have strengthened and Oz seems to have strengthened as well. No, these Senate races are not going to be a runaway.

There are hundreds of millions of dollars being spent in some of these races. People look a little bit more at the candidates. I think at the end of the day, there will be some voters who just vote on these issues regardless who the candidates are. And that's usually what happens if there's a wave. And we're getting closer to a wave election as these polls edge up.

