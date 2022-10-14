Republicans inching closer to 'wave election' in November, former Clinton pollster says

Expand / Collapse search
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Fox News contributor Mark Penn, a former top adviser to the Clintons, argued the latest midterm polls show voters who just vote on the issues are tipping the scales in favor of Republican candidates.

MARK PENN: Some Republicans came out, who were vulnerable, didn't see them as qualified, and weren't as well known. You know that everybody in the planet is watching what's happening in Pennsylvania and in Georgia. And in that, Warnock seems to have strengthened and Oz seems to have strengthened as well. No, these Senate races are not going to be a runaway. 

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ( (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) / AP Newsroom)

There are hundreds of millions of dollars being spent in some of these races. People look a little bit more at the candidates. I think at the end of the day, there will be some voters who just vote on these issues regardless who the candidates are. And that's usually what happens if there's a wave. And we're getting closer to a wave election as these polls edge up. 

AFTER SEPTEMBER’S HOTTER THAN EXPECTED CPI REPORT, GOP LAWMAKER PREDICTS ‘EVEN BIGGER TURNOUT' IN NOVEMBER

Former senior adviser to the Clintons Mark Penn discusses the state of the U.S. economy and how that will impact voting during the November elections on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Democrats are finally ‘paying the price’ for their irresponsible spending: Mark Penn

Former senior adviser to the Clintons Mark Penn discusses the state of the U.S. economy and how that will impact voting during the November elections on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 