After September’s hotter than expected CPI report, GOP lawmaker predicts ‘even bigger turnout' in November

Reacting to September's Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicating that core inflation continued to squeeze U.S. households near record levels, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., slammed Democrats' policies trying to "bankrupt" the country on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday. Carter argued Americans' concerns over inflation will give Republicans an "even bigger turnout" and "even bigger majority in the House" in the upcoming midterm elections.

INFLATION SURGED MORE THAN EXPECTED IN SEPTEMBER AS PRICES REMAIN STUBBORNLY HIGH

REP. BUDDY CARTER: You can't convince me that this is not calculated. This president, this party, the Democratic Party, they want a socialist nation. That's why I honestly feel like they are trying to bankrupt our country so that they can reestablish us as a socialist country and push their Green New Deal, the Inflation 'Acceleration' Act, as I call it, that is ridiculous. That was so unnecessary. It poured fuel on the fire. It's not what we need.

When I'm in the district, people are telling me, 'I'm having trouble buying gas, I'm having trouble buying groceries, I'm having trouble paying rent.' That's what leads me to believe that we're going to have an even bigger turnout and an even bigger majority in the House this year with Republicans than I even imagined before.