Republicans demand Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff's resignation after continued assertions of collusion

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff came face to face with calls for his resignation during an explosive House hearing on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

This comes as Schiff continues his assertions of collusion after the Mueller report found that the evidence “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” according to Attorney General William Barr's summary.

Texas Republican Congressman Mike Conway blasted Schiff saying, “Your willingness to promote a demonstratively false narrative is alarming. The findings of the special counsel conclusively refute your past and present assertions that have exposed you as having abused your position to knowingly promote false information...As such we have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee.”

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

Even the president jumped on the bandwagon tweeting, “Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!”

Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Advertisement

“Reality Check” host David Webb told FOX Business' Charles Payne that Schiff's claims of collusion dates back to an interview on NBC's Meet the Press in March of 2017, where Schiff said that there is “circumstantial evidence of collusion.” Webb believes that if Schiff's claim was true in March 2017, then he should produce the evidence that proves it.

“Either he’s seen something and didn’t disclose it or he’s lying to the American people about it...if he’s going to carry this on and he hasn’t produced the proof and Mueller says contrary to this in the report...that there's no evidence of collusion by Trump or any member of his campaign then the two can’t be true,” Webb said on Thursday.

Fox News contributor and assistant editor of the Wall Street Journal James Freeman adds that Schiff's claim doesn’t make any sense because you would "have to believe then that he sat on this for two years and allowed a traitor to sit in the Oval Office.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Freeman believes that Schiff should resign and said that Democrats should join Republicans in condemning Schiff. On the contrary, Webb believes Schiff should remain in Congress.

“He becomes such a fool and a foil for the Republican base. Lets' be honest, if he goes that hard, he becomes kind of like the AOC. They become so out there that they actually help the President,” he said.

Schiff, who was first elected to his House seat in 2000, was the ranking Democrat on the then-GOP controlled House Intelligence Committee at the start of the Mueller investigation. He assumed the panel’s helm in January after Democrats won control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections.