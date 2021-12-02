Rep. Van Drew torches Biden, Democrats for being the worst president, Congressional majority in history of US

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., a former Democrat, criticized the Biden administration during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, arguing the president and Democrats are the "worst majority Congress in the history of the U.S."

REP. JEFF VAN DREW: Let’s understand something. This is the worst president and the worst administration and the worst majority Congress in the history of the United States of America. And I think some of them are looking back and as this unfolds and we take over the majority and investigate as Republicans and really expose some of the things that have been going on and some of the things that we've wanted to do, which are good things.

PELOSI'S HOUSE ON TRACK FOR LEAST NUMBER OF VOTING DAYS IN MODERN HISTORY

We've got a lot of good bills that would really help. But Pelosi will block them and then you try to do a discharge petition to get around Pelosi, but you need some Democratic votes to help you to get the number because you need a majority on that. You don't get those Democrat votes. I think some of them are embarrassed and some of them don't want to be in the minority. It's a combination.

