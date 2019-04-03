Rep. Schiff needs to reveal his so-called 'evidence,' or resign: Trish Regan

It is time for Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, to show us the evidence he so often claims shows President Trump colluding with Russians, instead of going on television night after night to cast aspersions on President Trump, without proof.

Continue Reading Below

I don't see a problem with showing the American public that so-called evidence, especially when Congressman Schiff's fellow Democrat, Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is calling for the entire Mueller report to be released!

This is the height of selfishness - Schiff cares not for the wellbeing of his country, but rather, his own political prospects and the political prospects of his party.

I’d like it if for just once politicians could look out for the nation instead of themselves. Schiff says there is evidence—what kind of evidence is he citing, without having seen the report? Is this the same evidence that former CIA Director John Brennan was citing? By the way, Brennan now admits he might have received “bad information.”

Let’s stop it with the politics. If Adam Schiff and others like him need to realize that there is meaningful, positive reform that could happen for our country and the hundreds of millions Americans living here: immigration reform, trade reform, and more economic prosperity.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

People are self-interested, but I still would like to think that if you are a lawmaker on Capitol Hill, then you are there because you believe you can make the world a better place. Political animals like Adam Schiff are too mired in their own political objectives. Mr. Schiff needs to show us the evidence, or resign.