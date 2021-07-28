Rep. Salazar calls Biden’s continued silence on Cuba ‘unbelievable’; says US needs ‘leadership'

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-FL, ripped the Biden administration and her colleagues for their silence on Cuba, calling the act ‘unbelievable’ and ‘unthinkable’ during an appearance on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: …Where is Cuba? It's unbelievable. It's unthinkable. All we're asking from the Biden administration are two things that don't cost any money. And he doesn't have to come to Congress to ask for permission: connectivity and leadership. Leadership is for him to rally, the president of the United States, to rally in the international community…

BIDEN SLAPS SANCTIONS ON CUBA FOLLOWING PROTESTS AND GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWN

…And the other one is turn on the Internet. The Internet is going to do something. That is exactly what the Cubans need… Let's give them the instruments. Let's give them the facility for them to determine what do they want to do with their lives.

