Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Rep. Salazar calls Biden’s continued silence on Cuba ‘unbelievable’; says US needs ‘leadership'

Protests recently broke out in front of the White House in support of Cuba

close
Rep. Maria Salazar, R-FL, calls on President Biden to show leadership towards Cuba by rallying international community. video

Rep. Salazar calls Biden’s silence on Cuba ‘unbelievable’; says country needs ‘leadership,’ ‘connectivity’

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-FL, calls on President Biden to show leadership towards Cuba by rallying international community.

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-FL, ripped the Biden administration and her colleagues for their silence on Cuba, calling the act ‘unbelievable’ and ‘unthinkable’ during an appearance on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: …Where is Cuba? It's unbelievable. It's unthinkable. All we're asking from the Biden administration are two things that don't cost any money. And he doesn't have to come to Congress to ask for permission: connectivity and leadership. Leadership is for him to rally, the president of the United States, to rally in the international community…

BIDEN SLAPS SANCTIONS ON CUBA FOLLOWING PROTESTS AND GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWN

And the other one is turn on the Internet. The Internet is going to do something. That is exactly what the Cubans need… Let's give them the instruments. Let's give them the facility for them to determine what do they want to do with their lives.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
 

close
Rep. Maria Salazar, R-FL, addresses the Biden administration's lack of intervention in Cuba and turning on the internet for the Cuban people. video

Protesters call on Biden to intervene in Cuba

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-FL, addresses the Biden administration's lack of intervention in Cuba and turning on the internet for the Cuban people.