What's in the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached by Biden, senators?

President Biden on Thursday declared that he and a bipartisan group of senators had reached a deal for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, a breakthrough agreement that comes after weeks of arduous negotiations.

The agreement includes more than $500 billion in new spending that will be invested in "core" infrastructure projects such as roads, broadband internet and electric utilities over the next eight years.

"We have a deal," Biden said outside the White House, standing next to a group of Republicans and Democrats who helped to craft the framework. "I think it’s really important we’ve all agreed that none of us got all that we wanted."

BIDEN, BIPARTISAN SENATORS REACH DEAL ON $973B INFRASTRUCTURE COMPROMISE

Still, the compromise is just the beginning of what's likely to become a long and difficult path to passage: Biden pledged to not sign any legislation unless it comes in tandem with a multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package that focuses on Democratic priorities such as child and elder care, climate change and health care.

It's unclear whether Democrats will be able to secure the support of all 50 members needed to pass the legislation in the Senate with their slimmest-possible majority.

Here's a breakdown on how the money in the bipartisan bill would be allocated:

Transportation: $312 billion

Roads, bridges, major projects: $109 billion

Safety: $11 billion

Public transit: $49 billion

Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

Electric vehicles: $7.5 billion

Electric buses/transit: $7.5 billion

Reconnecting communities: $1 billion

Airports: $25 billion

Ports and waterways: $16 billion

Infrastructure financing: $20 billion

Other infrastructure: $266 billion

Water: $55 billion

Broadband: $65 billion

Environmental remediation: $21 billion

Power, including grid authority: $73 billion

Western water storage: $5 billion

Resilience: $47 billion

"Democracy requires compromise," a White House fact sheet said. "The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will make life better for millions of Americans, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century, including on many of the key technologies needed to combat the climate crisis."

BIDEN'S PROPOSED 39.6% TAX HIKE WOULD HIT THESE INDIVIDUALS, FAMILIES

How would they pay for it?

One of the biggest sticking points was how to pay for the measure. The White House said in a fact sheet that it would be funded with unused coronavirus relief funds, unused unemployment insurance and sales from the strategic petroleum reserve, among other measures.

Here are all of the revenue sources listed by the White House:

Reduce the IRS tax gap

Unemployment insurance program integrity

Redirect unused unemployment insurance relief funds

Repurpose unused relief funds from 2020 emergency relief legislation

State and local investment in broadband infrastructure

Allow states to sell or purchase unused toll credits for infrastructure

Extend expiring customs user fees

Reinstate Superfund fees for chemicals

5G spectrum auction proceeds

Extend mandatory sequester

Strategic petroleum reserve sale

Public-private partnerships, private activity bonds, direct pay bonds and asset recycling for infrastructure investment

Macroeconomic impact of infrastructure investment