Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

White House

Democrats don't have any 'real solutions' to problems: Rep. Comer

House Committee on Energy and Commerce holds hearing on 'green supply chain solutions'

close
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argues Democrats' latest spending proposal will 'increase' inflation. video

Rep. Comer blasts Democrats' war on coal

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argues Democrats' latest spending proposal will 'increase' inflation.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., provided insight into the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change and the Subcommittee on Energy of the Committee on Energy and Commerce holding a hearing on supply chain solutions for securing a clean energy economy, arguing that Democrats "don’t have any real solutions to the problems" during "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

SEN. JAMES COMER: Every committee hearing they've [Democrats] had, ends up being a committee hearing about some type of green project the Green New Deal, green infrastructure, green jobs, anything except the green that it's costing the American taxpayers. Their latest proposal Build Back Better, is going to increase taxes on 20 to 30 percent of every American... It's also going to increase inflation

EXPLAINER: WHY QUITTING COAL IS SO HARD?

We've got all these problems with the supply chain right now, mainly because of overregulation and a labor shortage due to Democrats' policies that paying people not to work. But they want to talk about green supply chain solutions. It makes no sense, and anyone that's watching this is going to realize that the Democrats don't have any real solutions to the problems.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the war on coal and President Biden’s spending agenda. video

Democrats have no 'real solution' to supply chain issues: Rep. Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the war on coal and President Biden’s spending agenda.