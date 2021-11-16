Democrats don't have any 'real solutions' to problems: Rep. Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., provided insight into the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change and the Subcommittee on Energy of the Committee on Energy and Commerce holding a hearing on supply chain solutions for securing a clean energy economy, arguing that Democrats "don’t have any real solutions to the problems" during "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

SEN. JAMES COMER: Every committee hearing they've [Democrats] had, ends up being a committee hearing about some type of green project the Green New Deal, green infrastructure, green jobs, anything except the green that it's costing the American taxpayers. Their latest proposal Build Back Better, is going to increase taxes on 20 to 30 percent of every American... It's also going to increase inflation.

EXPLAINER: WHY QUITTING COAL IS SO HARD?

We've got all these problems with the supply chain right now, mainly because of overregulation and a labor shortage due to Democrats' policies that paying people not to work. But they want to talk about green supply chain solutions. It makes no sense, and anyone that's watching this is going to realize that the Democrats don't have any real solutions to the problems.

