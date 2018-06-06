Mother of MS-13 victim on Trump's gang crackdown
Evelyn Rodriguez's 16-year-old daughter Kayla was killed for standing up to members of MS-13.
Evelyn Rodriguez's 16-year-old daughter Kayla was killed for standing up to members of MS-13.
The Trump administration continues to push for border wall funding; senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway weighs in on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
President Trump lashed out at Amazon on Twitter a day after an Axios report said he planned to ‘go after’ the retail giant. Here’s a look back at Trump’s beef with Amazon.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro weighs in on 'Sunday Morning Futures' after the stock market takes a hit and China threatens to retaliate against Trump's tariff plan.
Treasury secretary discusses passage of GOP bill in the House, prospects in the Senate on 'Fox News Sunday.'
The vice president discusses taxes, trade and more on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
The vice president discusses next steps in efforts to cut taxes on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
President Trump discusses his chief of staff, border policies and U.S. foreign policy on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Former House speaker Newt Gingrich discusses the president's use of Twitter on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
President discusses tax and health care reforms in a 'Sunday Morning Futures' exclusive.
Chief White House economic adviser discusses details of tax reform proposal on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Chief White House economic adviser provides insight on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
A group of Twitter users filed a lawsuit against President Trump for blocking them from his @realDonaldTrump account alleging it’s unconstitutional
Trump Organization executive VP discusses accomplishments of the administration on 'Sunday Morning Futures'
President Trump made a push to privatize air traffic control and modernize America's infrastructure. Here are five fast facts about the FAA, the airlines and air traffic control in the United States
President Trump announces targeted airstrikes on Syria in response to Assad's chemical attacks on his people, children, in 'vital national security interests of the United States' and calls for coalition against terrorism
On 'Your World,' the former GE CEO says President Trump got elected on jobs, not on healthcare