Rep. Brady: Spending is up too much across the board

Republican lawmakers have declared the growing national debt a national security threat.

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told FOX Business that the mounting debt is not a partisan issue and both sides must come together to tackle to resolve it.

“Republicans have voted to reduce the deficit considerably by tackling those automatic spending programs that drive the [debt],” he said on Thursday. “I've concluded that no one party, alone, can do this. It's going to have to be both parties working together.”

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos questioned the GOP lawmaker asking if there's more to the debt than just automatic spending programs and if the tax cuts helped exacerbate the problem.

“The one and a half trillion dollars over a decade was a very modest investment in a dramatically better economy. As I said, growth at three percent yields $44 trillion more in federal revenue,” Brady said on “Bulls & Bears.”

Republicans have introduced legislation to combat the cost of social programs like Medicare, but have met resistance from Democrats in both the House and the Senate.