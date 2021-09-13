Expand / Collapse search
Reform California chairman on recall election: Republicans 'have a shot' of taking out Newsom

Republicans gearing up for a "David versus Goliath" fight in the upcoming recall election

Reform California chairman Carl Demaio: Republicans 'have a shot' of winning recall election

Reform California chairman Carl Demaio said Republicans have a shot at winning the recall election. On "Mornings with Maria," Demaio broke down the issues in the state that make Gov.  Newsom vulnerable to a loss, noting that even Democrats are unhappy with the current policies. 

CARL DEMAIO: We're expecting a David versus Goliath fight, and it's always been that way. In California, Democrats have an overwhelming, nearly 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans in terms of voter registration. But Gavin Newsom has really been that bad of a governor that he has put together this coalition of disaffected Californians who want change.

People who have seen jobs lost, businesses flee, $5-a-gallon gas, the highest income tax, the highest sales tax, failing schools, skyrocketing homelessness. The list of grievances goes on and on, which is why we do have a shot of taking out this governor. And that would be quite historic.

close
