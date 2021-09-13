Reform California chairman on recall election: Republicans 'have a shot' of taking out Newsom

Reform California chairman Carl Demaio said Republicans have a shot at winning the recall election. On "Mornings with Maria," Demaio broke down the issues in the state that make Gov. Newsom vulnerable to a loss, noting that even Democrats are unhappy with the current policies.

WILL CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM'S MASSIVE AIRWAVES ADVANTAGE HELP HIM KEEP HIS JOB?

CARL DEMAIO: We're expecting a David versus Goliath fight, and it's always been that way. In California, Democrats have an overwhelming, nearly 2-to-1 advantage over Republicans in terms of voter registration. But Gavin Newsom has really been that bad of a governor that he has put together this coalition of disaffected Californians who want change.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

People who have seen jobs lost, businesses flee, $5-a-gallon gas, the highest income tax, the highest sales tax, failing schools, skyrocketing homelessness. The list of grievances goes on and on, which is why we do have a shot of taking out this governor. And that would be quite historic.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: