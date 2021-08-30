California Gov. Gavin Newsom recall effort leader on Hollywood survival push: He’s ‘not beloved’

Gavin Newsom's future as governor of California hangs in limbo as the Democratic leader faces a recall election prompted by his COVID restrictions and policies.

Former senior adviser and spokesman to RecallGavin2020 Randy Economy blasted Newsom's ego during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria," arguing the governor is "not beloved" in The Golden State as major Hollywood figures band together to bankroll the effort to prevent the recall.

"Gavin is addicted to Gavin and Gavin has a problem with fame and celebrity," Randy told FOX Business host Dagen McDowell. "He thinks very highly of himself and that’s how we’ve gotten into the problem we are here in California today."

With less than three weeks away from the highly-anticipated election, the reality of being removed from office is starting to settle in for Gov. Newsom as executives, directors, producers and actors reportedly come to his aid.

Paramount Pictures, the Motion Picture Association, the Entertainment Software Association and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings are among Newsom's donors. Together the entertainment giants have donated nearly $3.1 million to the governor's campaign.

The efforts to recall the Democratic governor began when pictures of Newsom dining at the French Laundry surfaced amid strict COVID restrictions he implemented for the state. Immediately, the California governor was met with backlash and even called a hypocrite for not following his own guidelines.

"We have a governor that is out of control. He’s been out of control since the day he rose his right hand and put the other on the Bible. And he doesn’t have any sense of direction. He’s a rudderless ship" the RecallGavin2020 spokesman said. "I think that the people have had it and we’re standing up to him once and for all and we finally are having an election," he added.

Economy and Newsom recall organizers are entering the "final stretch" of the repeal process after spending 11 months petitioning and building the campaign to fight back against the embattled governor.

Ultimately, the fate of Gov. Newsom rests in the hands of California residents. Voters have a two-stage ballot for the recall. First, they choose whether or not to recall the governor. Then, they vote for the candidate they'd prefer to replace Newsom.

"We’re getting to the point now that people are focused in on this recall election," Economy said.

According to FiveThirtyEight , Newsom currently leads in the polls with 50.6% of the vote to 46.3% in favor of recalling the governor. The recall effort would have to gain 50% plus one vote in order to proceed.

