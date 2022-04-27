Rand Paul demands SBA explain why PPP money was wrongfully given to Planned Parenthood

A group of Republicans led by Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., sent a letter to Small Businesses Administrator Isabel Guzman demanding to know why the agency has continued to provide Paycheck Protection Program loans to Planned Parenthood affiliates despite them being ineligible for the funds.

The letter outlines how the Small Business Administration notified 38 Planned Parenthood affiliates in 2020 that they had wrongfully applied for 38 PPP loans worth more than $80 million, ruling that the affiliates were ineligible for the loans due to the size of Planned Parenthood's overall organization.

"Despite this determination, the SBA approved 17 new PPP loans to Planned Parenthood affiliates totaling nearly $40 million in 2021," the letter reads. "Moreover, under your leadership, SBA has forgiven at least 34 Planned Parenthood PP loans to date."

The letter, which was also signed by Sens. Rick Scott, Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Josh Hawley and Mitt Romney, demands the SBA hand over records relating to the agency's decisions, guidance, policies, communications and notes related to the loans and forgiveness of loans to Planned Parenthood affiliates.

The letter is not the first time Paul has challenged the SBA over its loans to Planned Parenthood affiliates, questioning Guzman over the same issue at a hearing last year.

"During today’s Small Business Committee hearing I questioned SBA Administrator Guzman on the Biden administration’s decision to allow small business loans to go to Planned Parenthoods and fund abortions across America, which is a reversal of the Trump administration’s determination that these loans were illegal," Paul said at the time. "I have repeatedly asked for more information that she has not yet provided. Today she again refused to give us that information, even though she clearly knows the answers."

Paul said Guzman pledged to look into the issue during confirmation hearings but has so far failed to follow through, a trend that has led the senator to again ask for answers.

"This raises serious questions about the SBA's management of the PPP program, which was intended to provide relief to small businesses," the letter reads.