Raising taxes will drive inflation further: Rep. Kevin Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, and argued that "raising taxes will drive inflation further" and has poorly impacted Americans since Biden "mistakenly" proposed them.

HIGH INFLATION WILL IMPACT YOUR TAX BILL

REP. KEVIN BRADY: Tax hikes have never really been off the table. They've been looming over our job creators, investors here since President Biden mistakenly, I think, misguidedly proposed them more than a year ago… I think it's already had an effect on American businesses and American investors.

…

Ironically, raising taxes will drive inflation further, because as you raise the cost of doing business, ultimately that gets passed on down to customers and ultimately to the workers of these companies who bear…the burden of these tax hikes [that] land on middle-class workers. So I think Sen. Sinema has it right. These higher taxes are going to be very damaging to the working families she represents.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: