Rahm Emanuel Works DNC in Dialed Down Role

Despite having no formal role at the Democratic National Convention, Rahm Emanuel stealthily worked the convention floor on Thursday ahead of Hillary Clinton's historic acceptance speech as the first female Presidential nominee.

FOXBusiness.com asked the former Obama White House Chief of Staff what he wants to hear from Hillary.

"Her ideas about the future and her determination to make that future accessible to everyone," he said.

Even with his White House ties, he was still the target of critics. Emanuel was called out in a video ahead of the President's speech on Wednesday for his opposition to ObamaCare. The NYPost described it as 'a throwing under the bus'.

He is also known to be tight with the Clintons. He was a key player and fundraiser during Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign.

Emanuel, now the Mayor of Chicago, has come under fire for the escalating violence in and around the city. So far this year, 2,319 people have been shot in and around Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune which is keeping a running tally.

There was a public call for his resignation following the police shooting of Laquan McDonald in 2014. Still, he was re-elected in 2015.

Emanuel's brother, Ari, is co-CEO of Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeaver. The firm, along with other private equity investors including KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Silver Lake Partners, recently purchased Dana White's UFC for $4 billion.