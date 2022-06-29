Prince Charles will not receive cash donations after bags-of-cash incident

Prince Charles will no longer be accepting large donations of cash after a suitcase full of paper bills — gifted by a former Qatari prime minister — raised eyebrows among the public.

The Sunday Times reported that the 73-year-old royal received a total of 3 million euros — or $3.2 million — from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. The money was reportedly for charity but was given in cash.

Moving forward, Prince Charles's team says, there will not be situations like the former prime minister's cash gift.

"That was then, this is now," the prince's office stated of the policy change.

PRINCE CHARLES DENIES WRONGDOING OVER BAGS-OF-CASH CLAIM INVOLVING QATARI POLITICIAN

"Situations, contexts change over the years," a source close to the royal told the BBC. "I can say with certainty that for more than half a decade, this has not happened and it would not happen again."

Prince Charles’ office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir of the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.

The outlet alleged that the money was handed over to the British prince during private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase and another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store.

The newspaper also reported that the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund, which gives grants to other nonprofit groups that support the royal’s causes and interests. It did not allege that anything illegal was done.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Qatar’s prime minister between 2007 and 2013, Hamad oversaw the oil-rich state’s sovereign wealth fund, which has major property investments around the world, including London’s Shard skyscraper, Heathrow Airport and Harrods department store.

Charles, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son , faces the possibility of an investigation by The Charity Commission, known as the governing body of charities in Britain.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.