Queen Elizabeth Barbie released on queen's 96th birthday, sells out online

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 21

When Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday on Thursday, she also received a very special gift: her own Barbie doll.

Toymaker Mattel released its Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Doll on Thursday to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service. 

On the Mattel website, the company points out that Queen Elizabeth is the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, which will be celebrated starting on June 2. 

The doll – which is already sold out as of Friday – wears an ivory dress with a blue sash and a tiara modeled after the one Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day. 

Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll

Toymaker Mattel released its Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Doll on Thursday to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service.  (Mattel via AP / Associated Press)

Mattel sold the doll for $75 on its website and limited customers to three dolls per person. The doll will also be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys, Fox News Digital reported.

Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll

Mattel sold the doll for $75 on its website and limited customers to three dolls per person.  (Mattel via AP / Associated Press)

According to the website, the Queen Elizabeth Barbie was designed by Robert Best. 

FOX Business reached out to Mattel for comment. 

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday privately at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Public celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee will take place June 2-5, when four days of festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.

Fox News Digital’s Lorraine Taylor and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

