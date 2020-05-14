Trump: Coronavirus vaccine could come by end of the year

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump said he believes the U.S. would have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020.

"I think we're going to have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I think distribution will take place almost simultaneously because we geared up the military, and you'll see that tomorrow."

There are more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Companies including Moderna and Pfizer are working on developing a vaccine, although experts warn the process could take years. Pfizer is optimistic about its chances and began human testing of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. in May. Pfizer says such a vaccine could be ready for U.S. distribution by the end of the year if proven safe and effective.

