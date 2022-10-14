Pollster: PA Senate Race could come down to candidates' economic stance

With just over three weeks to the midterm elections, some polls show the economy could be the deciding factor with voters worried about a recession.

The Pennsylvania Senate race between celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and the state's Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is one that could determine whether Republicans or Democrats have control of the Senate in 2023.

While voters say they're concerned about crime and abortion rights, it's looking like this race could come down to how people feel about their finances.

"I think the candidate that wins this is the candidate that ends up having the stronger message about economics," said pollster Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Pennsylvania’s Franklin and Marshall College.

REPUBLICANS INCHING CLOSER TO ‘WAVE ELECTION’ IN NOVEMBER, FORMER CLINTON POLLSTER SAYS

A Franklin and Marshall College poll finds that 70% of Pennsylvania voters are not satisfied with their current finances and 40% expect to be worse off a year from now. Grim statistics and voters Fox Business spoke with say they want to hear more solutions from the candidates.

"It's a big fear, I'm worried about a recession and job loss," said Pennsylvania voter Haresh Assumel.

"It's a huge concern to me because being 61 years old, I still work two jobs," said Pennsylvania voter Ed Johnson. "It's not getting any easier."

A recent poll from Monmouth University shows inflation is far surpassing other hot issues, including crime, abortion, immigration, and gun control. 82% of Americans say inflation is "extremely or very important" to their decision-making. Meanwhile, September's inflation rate remained high at 8.2%.

AFTER SEPTEMBER'S HOTTER THAN EXPECTED CPI REPORT, GOP LAWMAKER PREDICTS ‘EVEN BIGGER TURNOUT’ IN NOVEMBER

In the Pennsylvania Senate Race, crime and abortion have dominated the conversation, but Yost thinks the economy will be the deciding factor.

"Voters who are concerned about abortion rights, they're set in their decision-making at this point," Yost said. "People who are concerned about crime, they're set in their decision-making. I'd expect the real fluctuating point for many undecided voters is going to come down to economic concerns."

AMERICANS INCREASINGLY UNHAPPY WITH BIDEN'S HANDLING OF ECONOMY, POLL SHOWS

Image 1 of 2

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

From what the candidates have said about the economy, Oz believes President Biden's policies have led to inflation and the U.S. should work towards being energy independent. Fetterman wants to cut taxes for the working class and make the nation's supply chain more resilient by making more products in America.