Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Policy expert raises alarm US has ‘opened the door’ to further Chinese ‘belligerence’

Biden White House says it’s carrying out ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ with China

close
Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang discusses the Biden administration's handling of the China threat, Sequoia Capital splitting in three firms, the SEC's lawsuits and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China. video

Gordon Chang: 'Someone should tell John Kirby that Neville Chamberlain was also engaging in diplomacy'

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang discusses the Biden administration's handling of the China threat, Sequoia Capital splitting in three firms, the SEC's lawsuits and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China.

After the National Security Council pushed back on criticism over the Biden administration’s handling of rising tensions with China, one policy and foreign relations expert warned that Biden tactics laid a welcome mat for further aggression.

"What we have is an administration that reacts to China's provocations by delaying measures that it would impose on China," Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang said on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

"So basically, Beijing gets a twofer: it gets to engage in flying a spy balloon over the U.S., and then we don't take measures that we should have taken on other issues," he continued telling host Maria Bartiromo. "So we have actually opened the door for more provocations, more belligerence from Beijing."

From the White House on Tuesday, NSC spokesperson John Kirby refuted claims that the administration’s not doing enough to boost defenses against China, or that they’re "bowing down" to the People’s Republic of China.

JPMORGAN C.E.O. AFTER OVERSEAS VISIT: CHINA ‘NOT A 10-FOOT GIANT’

"It boggles my mind that anybody anywhere would think that A) we're not engaging in diplomacy, and B) the diplomacy and the use of it, and the attempt at dialog and diplomacy, is somehow weakness," Kirby said at a press conference.

China flag next to American flag

The U.S. is a "target" for China, Gatestone Insitute senior fellow Gordon Chang said on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. (AP Newsroom)

The Biden administration has been slammed this week for handing a "major coup" to Chinese President Xi Jinping after two senior officials made a trip to China in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries on Sunday.

Sunday also marked the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, when the Chinese military slaughtered hundreds, possibly thousands, of pro-democracy protesters.

Attempts at interactions between the U.S. and China have been thwarted by recent espionage and military events. Earlier this year, U.S. forces shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon, and an American warship was sharply cut off path by a Chinese warship over the weekend.

Chang criticized Biden for pursuing a traditional engagement policy, which the expert claimed has not worked for nearly 50 years.

close
Stephens Inc. Executive Vice President, and former senior adviser to U.S. Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, Mary Kissel argues how the Biden administration can be ‘strong and diplomatic’ in its handling of rising Chinese military aggression. video

China is a ‘bullying regime’ that wants to kick the US ‘out of Asia’: Mary Kissel

Stephens Inc. Executive Vice President, and former senior adviser to U.S. Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, Mary Kissel argues how the Biden administration can be ‘strong and diplomatic’ in its handling of rising Chinese military aggression.

"It sounds like it should work, it sounds nice, it's great to the ear, but unfortunately it's created the disastrous situation that we now face," the Gatestone Institute senior fellow said.

"And what they are doing, although they won't say this," he added, "is that they are opening the door, as we talked about, to more Chinese belligerence. So they are creating the conditions for history's next great war. And we're getting there very, very fast."

Biden Xi shake hands

President Biden's use of a traditional "engagement" policy with China has created the "disastrous situation" foreign relations now face, Chang also argued. (AP Newsroom)

China’s defense minister on Sunday conceded that a war between China and the United States would be an "unbearable disaster for the world" and stressed the need for both sides to improve relations that are "at a record low."

"History has proven time and again that both China and the United States will benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Li said during the Shangri-La Dialogue gathering in Singapore.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Fox News senior strategic analyst ret. Gen. Jack Keane on what the U.S. should be doing to counter Chinese aggression and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. video

US 'static' defense spending, 'Biden budget' won't 'catch up' to China: Gen. Jack Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst ret. Gen. Jack Keane on what the U.S. should be doing to counter Chinese aggression and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China’s main objective not only includes the takeover of Taiwan, Chang cautioned, but also the military and economic domination over America.

"Those dangerous intercepts and the global comments, the one on May 26 and the one last Saturday, that's what they're doing. We are a target," Chang warned.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.