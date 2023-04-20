China experts warns US defense inaction will have a 'catastrophic outcome'

One foreign policy expert and bestselling author is raising red flags that the United States and its allies may soon no longer be a match against China and its military and technological capabilities.

"They see themselves as becoming the dominant power in the world, and they're working on that strategy. So it's something that we have to take absolutely seriously," Atlas Organization founder Jonathan D.T. Ward said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. "If we lose, it's like losing the Cold War [and] would be a catastrophic outcome for the U.S. So we have to take this seriously as a whole country."

On Wednesday, the Biden administration dodged Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy’s question asking when the president plans to confront Chinese President Xi Jinping over recent aggression.

In addition to China’s multiple alleged spy flights and ongoing military drills in waters near Taiwan, the FBI shut down an undisclosed Chinese government police station operating in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The Justice Department recognized the secret police stations as a "significant national security matter," while a U.S. attorney claimed that the FBI's New York field office are the "first law enforcement partners in the world to make arrests in connection with the Chinese government's overseas police stations."

Ward indicated it’s not just the government’s job, but also citizens and top business leaders to put pressure and deterrence on China’s intimidation efforts.

"We have to get a lot of this done in the 2020s. We're losing ground," the expert warned. "This is the period when many of the Communist Party's own strategies culminate, and they've always had this vision of surpassing the United States. And they realize that a lot of that is, in their eyes, meant to take shape by the 2030s."

"We have this period in which to get our act together, take the fundamental actions that we need to do, and begin to have an economic strategy that can win and rebuild the deterrent capacity of the entire free world," Ward continued. "We're running out of time on that, and this is what counts."

Seeing the FBI "pull the curtain back" on the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on U.S. soil means "there’s probably much, much more going on," Ward also noted.

In 2023, China allegedly plans to boost military spending by 7.2%, up nearly $16 billion from the year prior. The Chinese watchdog claimed their weaponry and strategy is designed for combat with the U.S.

"They're talking about preparing to fight and win wars. They've made it clear that Taiwan is essential to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. That has all been sort of stoked even among the public now in China," Ward said. "So the CCP has made clear what it is intending to do, and we're going to have to respond."

"This needs to be an absolute priority," he added, "and expressed very clearly to the American people."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden has intentions of calling Xi Jinping.

"We have said over and over again that the president intends to call President Xi. We believe it's important to maintain open lines of communication with China.," she said in Wednesday’s press briefing. "We believe that it is an important bilateral relationship."

