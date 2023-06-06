JPMorgan CEO after overseas visit: China "not a 10-foot giant"

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon — fresh off a high-profile visit to Asia — told the media Tuesday that the Biden administration is on the right track when confronting the growing problem with adversary China.

"I think if you listen to Secretary Blinken, Secretary Yellen, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the president — they're talking about the right things," Dimon said to reporters moments after meeting with the New Democrat Coalition for a luncheon on Capitol Hill.

"I think they're doing the right things. They're getting a lot of help from the business community about what's the right way to do without damaging American international businesses," the bank CEO added.

Dimon’s visit comes just days after visiting China — and neighboring democratic self-governing island Taiwan — where the executive met with bank employees.

Regarding Taiwan, Dimon said he wouldn’t discuss his private conversations with lawmakers to the press but said it was a productive visit.

"I went there to say hi to Taiwanese employees and clients and companies. I was thrilled to be there. They were thrilled to have me there, and so I'll leave the tough foreign policy questions to the people whose job it is to do that," Dimon said.

When asked by FOX Business whether he had any concerns about conducting business operations in a country run by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Dimon deflected.

"I think foreign policy is set by the United States government. There are serious issues — issues that should be faced by serious people and should be oversimplified by the press," he asserted.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO — who has been dealing with rumors of his own political aspirations recently — later stressed the importance of bipartisanship when dealing with a China threat.

"The other very important thing is these things need to be done on a kind of a bipartisan basis and with our allies, we got to — we have to keep the allies together in this," he said.

Dimon, when asked after the meeting by FOX Business whether he hoped to see even more initiative from the White House when dealing with China, stopped short of calling for more action.

"Oh my God, I think they're all talking about it. They've given extensive speeches and comments. They're talking to the business community the right way to do it. I think they're talking to allies, the right way to do it," Dimon contended.

"It's just a little more complicated than a binary thing. There's a great poem — remember that poem? If you can keep your head about yours when everyone else is losing theirs, that's what we should do in this one," the bank executive continued.

As for how America sizes up in a competition with China, Dimon indicated to FOX Business he was optimistic.

"They are not a 10-foot giant… We made some mistakes in the past. Let's just fix it going forward."

"We have the most prosperous economy the world has ever seen. We got very good demographics, all the foodborne energy we need. No war in North America [or] South America. We got the Atlantic and the Pacific, the world's strongest military, take a deep breath," Dimon concluded before walking away, ignoring a reporter’s question on if it was a campaign stump speech.