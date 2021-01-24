Photo of Bernie Sanders wearing mittens at inauguration turns into money maker

The image of Sen. Bernie Sanders wearing mittens made out of recycled materials and a warm winter jacket as his casual inauguration outfit last week first went viral online and now is generating big bucks.

The “Bernie's Mittens Crochet Doll Bernie Sanders Meme Handcrafted Collectible Doll” is selling on eBay for $14,900, as of Sunday afternoon.

The doll, whose proceeds are going to charity, is a replica of a masked Sanders sitting arms-crossed in his fold-out chair and comfy mittens – a moment that was highly joked about and celebrated on social media.

New York University student Nick Sawhney tweeted about his new website which uses Google Maps street view to place the Sanders image at any address.

The tweet has been retweeted over 48.6k times and it’s been liked 248.7k times.

“Oh my god I did not expect this I am overjoyed so many ppl like it! trying my best to keep it from crashing rn!,” Sawhney said in a followup tweet.

The money maker meme included everything from bobbleheads and stickers to paintings and drawings.

There’s even links where consumers can buy the high fashion versions of Sanders’ outfit.

Many people quickly highlighted the 79-year-old independent Vermont senator’s look, and created endless memes, from Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, which he said was more about keeping warm than fashion.

“You know in Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today,” Sanders told CBS on Wednesday.

People were particularly enthralled with Sanders’ mittens, which were made by a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making mittens out of recycled wool.

“I love it that he loves them, and that he wears them,” Jen Ellis, an elementary school teacher, told NECN-TV. “And I’m totally honored that he wore them today.”

Sanders fully embraced his viral moment as his team recently debuted a "Chairman Sanders Crewneck" sweater, reportedly made in the U.S. out of ring-spun organic cotton fleece, on a product page on the Bernie Campaign Store.

It’s now sold-out, and a warning on the website states: “*** Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it will be 4-8 weeks until you receive your sweatshirt. ***”

The Chairman Sanders Crewneck retailed for $45. However, 100% of the proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels Vermont, according to Sanders’ campaign website.