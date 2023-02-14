Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Transportation

GOP rep rips Pete Buttigieg for ignoring Ohio train derailment: ‘Turning his back' on Middle America

Department of Transportation must have a greater awareness of the risk of hazardous materials, says Rep. Mike Turner

close
Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, reacts to President Biden’s response following four flying objects downed last week and details the situation in Ohio after a trail derailed, releasing hazardous chemicals into the area. video

President Biden trying to ‘deflect’ responsibility for flying objects drama: Rep. Mike Turner

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, reacts to President Biden’s response following four flying objects downed last week and details the situation in Ohio after a trail derailed, releasing hazardous chemicals into the area.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, sounded the alarm over the Ohio train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals, after residents reported sickness and dead animals, telling "Varney & Co." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has ignored the accident and turned his back on Middle America.

REP. MIKE TURNER: This is a relatively frequent occurrence. Not to this scale, but throughout the Midwest, as we have lots of trains that are traversing with hazardous materials that go through towns, sometimes cities, and could impact the health of the people that are there. The Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg ought to be on this. He's been ignoring this. 

OHIO MAYOR FURIOUS WITH NORFOLK SOUTHERN AFTER TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘WE’RE GOING TO HOLD THEIR FEET TO THE FIRE'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

I think it shows he turns his back on Middle America when they have a crisis like this. But this is one where it shows that, you know, the people who are affected get very little information. This needs to be fixed. The Department of Transportation needs to have a greater awareness of the risk and of where these hazardous materials are and how they can affect communities.

close
Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the Biden administration's defense of  Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and GOP lawmakers' push to penalize him after the FAA outage. video

GOP lawmakers push to penalize Buttigieg over FAA outage

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the Biden administration's defense of  Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and GOP lawmakers' push to penalize him after the FAA outage.