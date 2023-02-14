GOP rep rips Pete Buttigieg for ignoring Ohio train derailment: ‘Turning his back' on Middle America

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, sounded the alarm over the Ohio train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals, after residents reported sickness and dead animals, telling "Varney & Co." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has ignored the accident and turned his back on Middle America.

REP. MIKE TURNER: This is a relatively frequent occurrence. Not to this scale, but throughout the Midwest, as we have lots of trains that are traversing with hazardous materials that go through towns, sometimes cities, and could impact the health of the people that are there. The Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg ought to be on this. He's been ignoring this.

OHIO MAYOR FURIOUS WITH NORFOLK SOUTHERN AFTER TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘WE’RE GOING TO HOLD THEIR FEET TO THE FIRE'

I think it shows he turns his back on Middle America when they have a crisis like this. But this is one where it shows that, you know, the people who are affected get very little information. This needs to be fixed. The Department of Transportation needs to have a greater awareness of the risk and of where these hazardous materials are and how they can affect communities.