Pence touts return of the ‘greatest economy in the world’

Vice President Mike Pence stumped for President Trump’s reelection on Wednesday, citing administration policies that helped bolster U.S. economic growth.

During his speech on the third night of the Republican National Convention, Pence said that Trump has “kept his word and then some” when it comes to following through on economic promises.

“We passed the largest tax cut and reform in American history, we rolled back more federal red tape than any administration ever had, we unleashed American energy and fought for free and fair trade,” Pence said. “In our first three years we built the greatest economy in the world.”

The vice president said it is on that “strong foundation” that the U.S. will be able to rebound from the coronavirus-related depression, which began in February.

“We’ve already gained back 9.3 million jobs in the last three months alone,” Pence said.

The Trump administration’s economic policies are in stark contrast with those proposed by former Vice President Joe Biden, Pence said, referring to Biden’s plans to raise taxes on the wealthy, eliminate tariffs and reduce reliance on fracking.

He also criticized Biden as a “career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression.”

